First Alert Weather: Nice for Thursday before more showers return Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Morning clouds will clear for some partial sunshine on Thursday and mainly dry weather. Temperatures will warm nicely as well into the low 70s.

Showers are back in the forecast on Friday. It won’t be an all-day rainout but be prepared for showers and even a thundery downpour during the day on Friday.

Showers will slowly clear out Friday night and some nice weather will arrive for the weekend. Plan on some sunshine and temperatures in the 70s Saturday. Just an isolated pop-up shower/storm in the afternoon.

Some wildfire smoke may return this weekend bringing a haze back to the sky but no air quality concerns at this time. For Sunday, Father’s Day, the weather looks good overall for outdoor plans. Partly sunny and temps into the 70s.

There will once again be a small chance for a pop-up afternoon shower but most of the region stays dry. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the timing and amounts of rain for Friday.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.