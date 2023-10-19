First Alert Weather: Nice for Thursday with rain on Friday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a cold start to Thursday we will see temperatures warm nicely into the afternoon with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds and highs between 65 and 70 degrees.

It will be cloudy and milder on Thursday night with tempeatures staying in the 50s. Friday will feature a lot of clouds with mainly dry weather in the morning through midday with rain chances increasing during the afternoon into Friday night.

Looking at the latest on the weekend, a large storm will be east of us where the steadiest and heaviest rain will fall. We will likely see some rain Saturday morning and then more scattered showers into the afternoon so not a complete washout. Saturday will be cooler, in the 50s.

There will be windy and chilly weather on Sunday with lake effect showers at times through the day and temperatures in the 40s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain for Friday through the weekend.