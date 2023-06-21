First Alert Weather: Nice for Wednesday and a few showers late Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Enjoy a beautiful Wednesday as summer arrives at 10:58 a.m. There will be lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There is a slight shower threat in the Finger Lakes but most of us stay dry throughout Wednesday.

Thursday will bring in some clouds with a shower possible later in the afternoon. More widespread shower and thunder chances arrive on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday may bring some rain and thunder, so we need to watch that forecast closely for outdoor plans. Sunday appears to be the drier of the two weekend days with just a small shower/thunder threat.

Rain increases once again early next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and amounts of rain on the way.

