First Alert Weather: Nice for Wednesday and Thanksgiving before the cold returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect some showers on Wednesday morning and then lots of clouds. However, it will be much drier in the the afternoon compared to Tuesday.

Having said that, we may see a little drizzle or a light shower through the early evening. Temperatures on Wednesday will be near 50 through midday then drop into the low 40s late afternoon. There will be fair weather on Wednesday night for any plans out on the town.

Looking at Thanksgiving Day, there will be a few clouds in the morning with temperatures in the 30s. Some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon with a gusty breeze and temperatures well into the 40s.

A weak front arrives Thursday night with some clouds and then colder weather returns on Friday with temps in the 30s and few light lake effect snow showers possible for the big shopping day. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the wind tomorrow and possible light flakes Friday.