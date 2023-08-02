First Alert Weather: Nice for Wednesday with a thunder threat for Thursday and Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of sunshine and low humidity with temperatures near 80 are in store for Wednesday.

We’re expecting fair weather for Wednesday night but we’re watching the wildfire smoke as it is set to return tonight into Thursday morning.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday as more humid weather returns to the region and temperatures jump well into the 80s. Most of Thursday will be dry but be prepared for a passing storm that may bring a downpour and gust of wind.

It will be a warm and muggy on Friday with a few showers and storms into the afternoon as a cold front crosses the region. Behind that front, we are looking at some nice weather for the upcoming weekend with mainly dry conditions and pleasant temperatures.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the thunder threat to end the week.