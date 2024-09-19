First Alert Weather: Nice on Friday, we’ll likely end our dry streak this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday made day number 10 of consecutive days with dry weather, and Friday will make number 11.

But we may end it there. We’re tracking a system moving through the Great Lakes that will likely bring some rain back to the region by Saturday afternoon. This won’t be a washout, but we could see a few storms popping, especially south of Rochester. At this point, we don’t see anything strong to severe, but make sure you have a way to get lightning alerts (the First Alert Weather app), and radar if you have outdoor plans.

Any wet weather moves away for Sunday, giving us a dry second half of the weekend, and start to Fall. Temperatures through the weekend will hold in the upper 70s and lower 80s, so the last days of summer will feel very much like summer! A pattern change will start to get underway next week. In fact we may see some rain showers returning by Monday, which may include a bit of wet weather for the Bills game. We’ll keep you posted if you do have plans to go to Monday Night Football in Orchard Park! After that, our weather turns cooler and more unsettled with off and on showers through the end of next week.