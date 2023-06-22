First Alert Weather: Nice on Thursday with better chance for showers Friday into Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — While the weather will not be as spectacular Thursday as it is was yesterday, we are looking at a decent day ahead.

There will be increasing clouds with temperatures in the 70s this afternoon. Most of the day will be dry and just fine for outdoor plans but don’t be surprised if we catch a quick shower.

The weather will turn noticeably more humid tomorrow with a better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Friday. While it does not look like a rainout, be prepared for locally heavy downpours as you are out and about.

The weather will look similar on Saturday with showers and local thundery downpours. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans for the weekend but be prepared for changeable conditions. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain and also keep the News10NBC WeatherApp ready to go on your phone for updates while you are out and about the next several days.

