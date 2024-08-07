First Alert Weather: Nice on Wednesday but Yellow Alert on Friday for heavy rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The threat tracker is showing a Yellow Alert for Friday as the remnants of Debby move into the northeast. The track looks to be through Pennsylvania into central and eastern New York.

If that track holds, the heaviest rain and greatest flood threat will be just to the east of the Rochester region. However, some models do show a further west track that would bring a higher rain and flood threat to metro Rochester.

We need to watch this system very closely for any signs the track will be closer to us. Rain amounts will average an inch or two with 3-4 inches total east of us. Again, if the low tracks closer to Rochester, the 3-4 inch totals would impact more of our region and therefore increase the threat of flooding.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the heavy rain to end the week and updates to the storm track.