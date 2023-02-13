First Alert Weather: Nice start to the week with near record warmth Wednesday and Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A frosty cold Monday morning will give way to a nice and mild afternoon with lots of sunshine fading behind a few clouds later in the day.

A gusty breeze will kick up in the afternoon but it will be overall pleasant for Monday. Valentine’s Day forecast is looking good with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s.

Warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday with a few showers and temperatures near 60. Some rain will develop on Thursday but we’re still looking at temperatures way above normal and near record levels around 60 degrees.

Windy and much colder weather returns on Friday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of any rain midweek and the wind forecast for Thursday night into Friday.

