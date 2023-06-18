First Alert Weather: Nice weather for Father’s Day with a check on the smoke and air quality

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy Father’s Day. Mostly sunny skies and temps into the 70s this afternoon. Plan on great weather for any outdoor activities.

Light winds will be great for golfing and boating Sunday. Just be aware that the lake temps are still on the cool side so be careful on the water but waves will be minimal in Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes. Cookouts in the afternoon and evening will be fine with dry weather expected into tonight.

One thing you may notice is the hazy look to the sky. That is some of the wildfire smoke drifting overhead. Thankfully it will be mainly up in the sky and looks to have a minimal impact at the surface and on air quality locally. One thing it will produce is a vivid sunset this evening so keep an eye out for that. Warm and pleasant weather ahead much of next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the 10Day and when showers return to the forecast.