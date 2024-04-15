First Alert Weather: Nice weather for the first half of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A high-pressure system is now stretching across the Great Lakes and will give Western New York about 48 hours of pleasant spring conditions. However, changes are inevitable when it comes to our local weather. We are tracking a strong low-pressure system which will be moving from the Rocky Mountains, across the northern Great Plains and will eventually reaching the western Great Lakes by the middle of the week. Fortunately, this storm will weaken significantly as it moves across the country. Rain showers will arrive later Wednesday, but at this point there is no sign of severe weather.

Monday night, look for mainly clear skies. The winds will diminish with the low within a few degrees of 40. Tuesday should be a very pleasant day with plenty of sunshine expected. The high temperature will be near 60 degrees, but it will remain cooler near Lake Ontario. Wednesday we should still see some hazy sunshine for the morning, then clouds with increase with the chance of a shower later in the afternoon. Again, the temperature will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. More showers will be likely into Thursday.

