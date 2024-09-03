First Alert Weather: Nice weather keeps coming, until the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A large-scale high-pressure system, which is covering thousands of miles, has Western New York firmly in control.

That means we will see another three more days of sunny skies. However, as this “high” moves east, it will bring an increasing southerly wind which will push temperatures back to mid-summer conditions. This much warmer weather will arrive by Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, this will likely come to an end by the weekend as the probability of rain will rise significantly by Saturday.

Tuesday night, look for clear, starlit skies. It will be another cool night with the low temperature in the upper 40s. Expect a cool start for the kids on the bus stop on Wednesday morning with the temperature in the middle 50s.

However, it will be anther day of bright sunshine with the afternoon warming into the upper 70s. Look for more sunshine for Thursday and Friday. And it will turn noticeably warmer with temperatures reaching the low to middle 80s. Then rain is likely by Saturday with a few lingering showers possible for Sunday.

