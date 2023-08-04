First Alert Weather: Nice weekend, then Yellow Alert for storm potential Monday

We’re setting ourselves up for a fair weekend as a secondary cold front drops south tonight. We’ll see little in the way of precipitation with this, but it’ll help to dry our air out. That means lower humidity returns on Saturday. Meanwhile, high pressure building in will ensure us dry weather and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday will see temperatures tick up a few degrees into the lower 80s. We’ll see a good deal of sun, but some clouds will begin to move in later in the day with our next area of low pressure that is set to bring us storms on Monday.

A Yellow Alert is up for our storm potential Monday. This is a “heads up” that weather may have a bigger impact on your day, including the chance for some severe storms. Overall, the larger scale setup is conducive to strong to severe storms, especially Monday afternoon, but at this early point, there are still some questions regarding the specifics. If we see some rain earlier in the day, that will help to cut back on storm fuel, and thus the intensity of any storms. If we do get severe storms, the greatest threat will be damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rain.

First Alert meteorologists Alex Bielfeld and Glenn Johnson will have updates this weekend on News10NBC.