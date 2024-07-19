First Alert Weather: Nice weekend weather ahead

A sprawling area of high pressure will drive overhead this weekend, keeping our weather fair and dry (for most of the time). The one thing we’re watching is a weak and moisture-starved cold front that’ll drop south from Canada on Sunday. This will increase our clouds a bit on Sunday, and a stray shower or two are possible, but the majority of Sunday will be dry. Before that front arrives, Saturday looks gorgeous! We’ll see a mostly sunny sky and temperatures rising back into the lower to mid 80s with low humidity.

The early part of next week also looks seasonably warm and mostly dry on Monday and most of Tuesday. Moisture will begin to work back in late Tuesday, which will not only increase our humidity, but also slowly ramp up our rain chances late Tuesday. We’ll see a better chance for some scattered showers and a few storms on Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping back again on Friday. Temperatures should remain within a few degrees of 80 for the next week or so, but there are some signs of heat beginning to build back in by late July and into early August.