First Alert Weather: Northern Lights are possible Friday night, but don’t expect a repeat of Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday night’s display of Northern Lights didn’t disappoint! But if you’re looking for a repeat Friday night, odds are you will be disappointed.

The aurora may be visible tonight, but it won’t be nearly as strong as Thursday night, plus we’ll be battling a few more clouds. Still, if you have an hour and you feel like doing some star gazing, it is still worth your time to at least check it out!

As far as our weather goes, we have a cold front that’ll be moving in tonight. Ahead of that cold front, it’ll be breezy and milder, with temperatures only in the 50s. This is a moisture starved cold front, so don’t expect much in the way of any precipitation. Saturday may start off with some clouds, but we should see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky returning. That being said, we’ll be tracking another stronger system for Sunday, which will spread clouds into the area by evening, with rain developing overnight.

Sunday will be cooler and wet at times with periods of rain. Monday through Wednesday of next week will feel like November, with a blustery and cool wind, and occasional lake rain showers each day. Temperatures will likely be holding in the 40s during the day, with lower 40s and upper 30s at night, depending on our cloud cover.

We’ll warm things up and clear things out again by Thursday and Friday of next week, with milder air and sunshine return to our forecast.