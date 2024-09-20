First Alert Weather: Not a washout, but our dry streak comes to an end this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ve enjoyed 11 days full of sunshine, dry weather and summer-like temperatures, but like all good things, this will come to an end.

An upper level disturbance will be crossing the eastern Great Lakes on Saturday, and bringing with it a few showers or thunderstorms. Saturday starts off dry with some sun. In fact, much of our morning and early afternoon will be dry and just fine if you have outdoor plans. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will develop and move across the Rochester area from about 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.. So, this won’t be a washout, but if you have beach or pool plans to celebrate the last day of summer, you’ll want to make sure you have way to get lightning alerts and radar (the First Alert Weather app has these!).

The last day of summer will be feeling very much like it, with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday looks pretty good once again, with dry weather and a mix of clouds and sun.

Our pattern begins to break down by Monday, with an upper level low now getting stuck over us, as opposed to the high that brought us that lovely stretch of weather. This will be the opposite – bringing us a mostly cloudy sky, off and on rain, and cooler (but more seasonable) temperatures for much of next week.