First Alert Weather: Not as hot or sunny this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Last weekend at this time we were talking about plenty of sunshine and hot Summertime temperatures, this weekend will be a bit of the opposite.

For Saturday, we will be looking at cooler and more comfortable weather as temperatures in the afternoon only make their way into the low 70s. Not only that, but we will generally be under cloudy skies with a chance for a passing shower or two.. Most, if not all, will be dry during the day but the evening is when we will see a better chance for showers.

Saturday night will feature more cloud cover with a few showers possible through the overnight period. Those showers could linger into early Sunday morning, but shower chances early Sunday will be limited before a better chance for showers Sunday afternoon. Sunday will not be a rain out across our region, but a cloudy and wet afternoon is expected with scattered showers around. Sunday will also be a cool one with highs once again in the low 70s. A shower or two could also linger into early Monday morning but the sun returns in the afternoon, and we will be a bit warmer with highs returning to the mid-70s.

Also, on Monday we have the Bills traveling down to the Jets for their Monday night clash. Forecast for fans headed down there will call for a shower or two pregame before the NYC metro dries out towards kickoff. Clouds will break through the game with temperatures at kickoff in the low 70s.