First Alert Weather: Not as wet as yesterday, but still an ugly day ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It will be hard to be a fan of the weather today. Expect unseasonably cold temperatures and cold rain showers with grey skies. The good news is winds won’t be too bad, and we won’t be getting any prolonged heavy downpours, so flooding is not a concern. If you’re heading out to the Amerks game tonight, there is a chance we could get a break in the showers if this low pressure system drifts to the east, but bring an umbrella just in case.

Expect a foggy start to the day tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 40s and light A.M. showers, and Sunday temps will climb up to 50 degrees alongside partly cloudy skies. Monday we finally reach above average temperatures with a high of 63, but we’ll have some rain showers to go alongside it. Tuesday turns windy with showers, and Wednesday could feature some lake flakes in the morning. Temperatures will remain colder than average all the way through next weekend… Yay. Let’s hope Sprinter turns to Spring sooner rather than later.