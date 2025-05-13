First Alert Weather: Now that showers have arrived, they may stay awhile

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It will not be a continues rainfall, but showers will likely be off and on for at least the next few days. Similar to a weather pattern that we had earlier last week, an elongated low-pressure system will traverse across the eastern half of the country bringing periodic showers to the Rochester. There is the chance of some thunder later Thursday and Friday, but there is no indication of severe weather. As a result, the News10NBC Theat Tracker will remain green for the foreseeable future.

Along with this showery weather, humidity levels will be on the increase, and it may feel a little muggy by Thursday and Friday. However, temperatures will remain comfortable with the mercury reaching at least 70 degrees and even pushing into the mid to upper 70s through Friday. A cold front will eventually bring cooler, drier weather by the end of the weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.