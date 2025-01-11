First Alert Weather: Nuisance snowfall to finish the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Western New York has had just enough snow on Saturday to “fresh up” the snowpack with most communities reporting one inch or less during the last 24 hours. Interestingly, the Rochester Airport has measured 32 inches thus far this season, which is almost eight inches below normal. Fear not! There is more snow likely on the way later this week.

Sunday night, look for a few Lake Ontario flurries and snow showers. Most areas will see just a dusting, but portions of Wayne County could see another one to three inches overnight. The low temperature will be near 23 degrees. Sunday appears to be a pleasant mid-winter day. Skies may brighten at times with just a small chance of a flurry. The temperature will rise above freezing (34 degrees). That will be the first time we push above freezing in eight days. If you are going to the Bills game at Highmark Stadium the weather looks good with just light winds and temperatures in the lower 30s.

Monday, Lake Erie snow showers are likely. Rochester should see less than an inch, but one to four inches is possible west of Rochester. This will be an ongoing event for towns located southwest of Rochester. As a result, there is a winter storm watch posted for Wyoming County (this does not include Monroe County) from Monday afternoon through Wednesday night. It then turns sharply colder for all of Western New York through the remainder of the work week.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.