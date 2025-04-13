First Alert Weather: Once again, spring will be fleeting

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Some pleasant spring weather has returned to Western New York to finish the weekend. Sunshine and mild temperatures are always a good combination any time in the month of April. Looking ahead to Monday, the warmer weather will continue – at least for one more day. The last time Rochester reached the 60s was more than a week ago, and the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists are projecting a high temperature for Monday to reach the middle 60s. It will not be a perfect day as there will be some clouds and a few spotty showers. However, for most of us, this will be some welcoming warmth.

Then, a cold front will cross the area Monday night into Tuesday. This will bring a significant drop in the temperature, and with a gusty wind, it will feel a little winter-like again for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.