First Alert Weather: Once again, wet this weekend

Weather Forecast: 11/4 AM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Saturday morning to another wet start as light rain showers have rolled in.

Saturday morning’s light rain will not stick around all day, but showers will likely stick around through much of the morning. Showers will begin to dry out towards the middle of the day, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out early Saturday afternoon. Most will be dry Saturday afternoon and stuck under overcast skies as cloud will sit overhead through the day. With that, temperatures will struggle a bit to warm up as they remain in the mid and low 50s for Saturday.

Clouds will stick around through Saturday night and give way to another round of showers after midnight. Speaking of Saturday night, Daylight Saving Time ends, which means we must fall back an hour. So, before you head to bed make sure you fall back an hour on your clock as we get an extra hour of sleep. Our sunrise Sunday morning will be just before 7 a.m., but our new sunset will come just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

As far as the weather on Sunday, showers will stick around through much of the morning once again, but drier and sunnier weather is ahead for the afternoon. Clouds and showers will exit our region early Sunday afternoon and we will likely see a good amount of sunshine Sunday afternoon. We will be a little cooler as highs only reach the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday afternoon.