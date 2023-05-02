First Alert Weather: One more damp and chilly day, but brighter weather is ahead

ROCHESTER, We have one more gloomy, damp and chilly day on Wednesday before some big improvements by the end of the week and weekend.

Rain showers overnight will mix with some wet snowflakes in the hilltops south of Rochester, where a coating is possible by morning. But that should be it for any accumulation. We’ll see one more batch of steadier light rain on Wednesday, along with lots of clouds and temperatures about 20 degrees cooler than average.

Thursday starts cloudy with a few stray showers possible, but we’ll see some drier air and blue sky mixing in later in the day. This will begin our trend of drier, brighter and warmer weather. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures back into the 50s. The weekend looks great! We should see an abundance of sunshine on both days, with low to mid-60s on Saturday, and mid to upper 60s on Sunday.

Our weather will remain dry and seasonably mild into early next week, with the exception of a cooling lake breeze developing for our Lake Ontario communities. After about five days of dry weather, we’ll see rain chances going up again toward the middle to end of next week.