First Alert Weather: One more day of higher humidity with the potential for a downpour

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mid-summer heat and humidity will continue for another 36 hours before cooler, drier conditions return by later Thursday. The relief will come as a cold front crosses the area. This front will eventually bring a refreshing change for the week’s second half and the weekend’s beginning. However, until that happens the higher humidity could lead to a passing shower or thunderstorm.

Tuesday night, look for partly cloudy skies with the chance of hit or miss thundershower. It will once again be a muggy night with the low near 66 degrees. Wednesday brings hazy sunshine and the risk of a few showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Right now, the potential for a severe storm is rather low. As a result, the News10NBC First Alert threat tracker will remain green, but it is recommended that you check back to News10NBC as new weather data becomes available. On Thursday, a cold front will cross the area bringing some cooler and drier weather.

