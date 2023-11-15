First Alert Weather: One more mild and beautiful day before changes arrive on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you liked Wednesday, you’ll love Thursday. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky and even milder air, with highs reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s for the majority of the area. Friday also starts mild, but we’ll lose the sunshine, and eventually see rain returning. The afternoon and evening turn wet, with temperatures falling back through the 50s and into the 40s. That is where we’ll stay for the weekend. High temperatures hold in the lower 40s with some sun returning Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. Another push of chillier air will arrive on Sunday, producing some scattered rain and snow showers, but no accumulation. It’ll also turn a little breezy on Sunday.

Thanksgiving week starts off dry with chilly air on Monday. A storm system moving in will bring rain on Tuesday, followed by some rain and wet snow, transitioning over to localized lake effect Wednesday and Wednesday night. While we don’t expect this to have a big impact on Thanksgiving travel, it may slow you down just a little bit. And most won’t see accumulating snow, some of us may need to dust off the cars Wednesday night into Thanksgiving day. We’ll keep you posted.