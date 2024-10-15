First Alert Weather: One more November-like day before brighter skies and warmer air return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our temperatures have been feeling more like November than October, but that will be changing.

We’ll have one more day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, before a significant warm up gets underway. Before that happens though, we’ll see scattered lake enhanced and lake effect rain showers Tuesday night and into the first part of Wednesday. High pressure then begins to take over, drying us out and bringing us a slightly brighter skies by the afternoon. Thursday starts off quite cool, with some frost possible away from Lake Ontario, but warming up quickly thanks to abundant sunshine.

If you like the sunny and warmer fall weather, you’ll love our pattern into the majority of next week. We’ll see a sprawling area of high pressure taking over, and ridging building in. This will provide a mostly sunny sky straight through the weekend and into at least the first half of next week.

Temperatures will climb through the 60s this weekend, and even into the lower 70s by Monday and Tuesday of next week. This pattern may start to break down by the end of next week or perhaps next weekend. Stay tuned, and enjoy the sunshine!