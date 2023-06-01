First Alert Weather: One more summer-like day before cooler air returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An end to our mid-summer warmth, but not by Friday.

We’ll record one more day of temperatures well into the 80s and an abundance of sunshine. There will be one main difference in our weather Thursday – that is a cold front that will be dropping through our area late on Friday.

That may pop an isolated shower late in the afternoon/evening, but most of our area will remain dry. This cold front will clear the area by the weekend, leaving us in the lower half of the 70s with dry weather and a fair amount of sun.

Our weather pattern will change by early to mid next week, with another blocking pattern setting up. This time, we’ll be on the cooler side of the pattern, keeping our highs in the 60s Tuesday through about Thursday, and also increasing our chance of a little bit of rain.