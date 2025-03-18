First Alert Weather: One more warm day before a pattern change arrives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Temperatures reached into the 60s under nearly full sunshine on Tuesday, giving us another lovely spring-like day. We’ll have one more warmer and dry day before some big changes arrive by late this week. Wednesday’s highs will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area, with a mix of clouds and sun, and a warm southerly wind. But that will be the last of the warmer days for the near future.

A cold front arriving on Thursday will bring a period of showers and rain, starting in the morning across far western NYS, then slowly progressing east by the afternoon. After the rain exits, temperatures will begin to drop from near 60 back into the 40s. We’ll start Friday in the upper 20s to near 30, and the possibility of just a few flurries. But, that won’t last, nor will it accumulate, and we’ll be back to more sunshine by the afternoon.

The weekend (and beyond) will remain on the cooler side, with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday, and upper 30s and lower 40s on Sunday. A cut off low will sit over us for much of next week, meaning we’ll remain a little cooler than average, and significantly cooler than our mild days as of late. We’ll also see a good deal of clouds, and some occasional rain showers mixing with some wet snow showers at times. This cooler than average pattern looks like it’ll stick around through the end of March, possibly into early April. So, take advantage of the last mild day Wednesday while we have it!