First Alert Weather: Overall damp and cool weekend

We saw nothing bad or unlucky about our Friday the 13th weather, but our good luck will go downhill this weekend. A large storm system moving in for the weekend will bring a steady rain south of Rochester on Saturday, with lighter showers closer to Rochester and Lake Ontario, followed by lake effect on Sunday. Looking deeper at the details: showers will begin to develop first thing Saturday morning. The area low pressure passes by to our south, which is where the steadiest rain will fall.

Overall, expect a near washout for our Southern Tier counties, including southern Livingston County and perhaps southern Ontario and Yates counties. Rain will become lighter and more scattered the further north you go. The best chance of seeing mainly dry weather should be in Wayne County, perhaps northern Monroe. Still, it’ll be a raw day with a chilly wind blowing in off of Lake Ontario. Some light mist may fall where the steadiest rain doesn’t.

Winds will shift, and we’ll see more in the way of scattered lake effect rain showers on Sunday. Again, the wind will be noticeable and cool out of the north. If you’re going to Orchard Park to see the Bills on Sunday night, it wouldn’t hurt to pack some rain gear, with some light showers a possibility, along with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lake showers continue into Monday, then taper on Tuesday, with noticeably milder air with dry weather to end next week.