First Alert Weather: Overall nice for the weekend but watching possible showers later Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be sun and clouds on Friday with temperatures into the 50s and mainly dry weather for outdoor plans.

Moonlit skies are expected on Friday night with a chill in the air as temperatures drop into the 30s and some frost is possible. Saturday looks gorgeous with lots of sunshine and temps into the 60s, cooler near the lake.

Saturday night looks milder and dry. Sunday will start ok with increasing clouds into the afternoon and temps near 70. Need to watch for a few showers later in the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing for showers Sunday.

