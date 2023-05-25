First Alert Weather: Patchy frost Friday morning, then our temperatures warm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ve begun our stretch of sunny and dry weather. We’re still on the cooler side of a sprawling area of high pressure, which means we have another shot at some patchy frost early Friday morning away from Lake Ontario.

This isn’t widespread. But if you have sensitive plants, it’s not a bad idea to bring them in one more time to protect them. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon, then into the 70s over the weekend. Eighties are in our future for the majority of next week, reaching the mid 80s by Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

We’ll keep things dry with sunshine easily winning out nearly each and every day through Wednesday. Our pattern will start to break down by Thursday or Friday of next week. Rain chances will slowly start to go up, with an isolated shower or thunder possible on Thursday, and a slightly better chance for some wet weather by Friday or Saturday of next week.

The timing of this dry stretch of weather is perfect for the Memorial Day weekend.