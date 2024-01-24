First Alert Weather: Periods of rain and fog Thursday and Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This most recent round of rain will end overnight, but the fog won’t. A Dense Fog Advisory is up for Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Monroe Counties through noon on Thursday. Be aware of changing conditions if you’re on the roads Wednesday night and early Thursday. Our next wave of rain arrives Thursday night, and will continue into Friday morning before starting to taper. There will be some flooding issues from the rain combined with snowmelt near Buffalo, where they recorded the heavy lake effect snow over the last few weeks. While we will see the same rain and milder air, we don’t have as much water locked up in the snow to create issues when it melts.

Saturday will be overcast but dry with temperatures in the lower 40s. We’re tracking another area of low pressure that will spawn a coastal low. This may bring us some rain or wet snow on Sunday, but this will be highly dependent on the track of the low. We’ll be monitoring the forecast for the potential of any accumulating snow, but it is still a bit early at this point for any specifics.