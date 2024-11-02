First Alert Weather: Pleasant November weather to finish the weekend

We have all the right ingredients for one of the coldest nights of the year. A large high-pressure system will provide clearing skies, light wind, and a dry atmosphere. Most areas will see widespread frost for later Saturday night. The temperature will fall into the lower 30s, but many communities south of the New York State Thruway will find the mercury falling into the upper 20s. In addition, do not forget to set the clocks back one hour earlier as we shift to standard time at 2 a.m.

These same atmospheric conditions will bring more sunshine to finish up this first weekend of November. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and with just a light breeze. It will be a pleasant afternoon with the high temperature into the lower to middle 50s. If you are heading to the Bills game at Highmark Stadium for Sunday afternoon it will be a near perfect day for football. It will be dry, sunny, and mild. It will be chilly for “tailgaters,” but by the game start time the temperature will be in the lower 50s.

Then the warmth starts to arrive for Monday and Tuesday. Both days will bring a blend of clouds and sunshine. The temperature will reach the middle 60s for Monday and possibly near the record of 77 degrees (set in 2022) for Tuesday. It is important to note that there are no weather issues expected for Election Day.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates to the forecast.