First Alert Weather: Plenty of sun this weekend

This Saturday morning had a cool and comfortable start.

The comfortable weather will continue Saturday, but we will be a bit warmer as highs reach the low 80s in the afternoon. Sunshine Saturday morning will also last through the day as high pressure controls our weather locally. Great news for any outdoor activities on Saturday including the Pride Parade and Festival. If you are going to be out and about on Saturday, just make sure you have the sun screen and sunglasses with the sunshine expected.

The comfortable weather will continue through Saturday night as well with dew points in the 50s, but it will be a little milder as lows only drop to near 60 degrees.

Sunday will feature another bright start with plenty of sunshine, but a weak c9old front sliding in from the north Sunday afternoon will help bring a chance for an isolated shower and a period of increase cloud cover. Widespread rain is not expected, and there is no need to cancel any outdoor plans, but don’t be surprised to run into a passing sprinkle or light shower Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will be a touch more humid as dew points make their way into the upper 50s, but still generally comfortable. It isn’t until Monday when dew points turn more humid and remain there through much of the upcoming week.