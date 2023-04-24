First Alert Weather: Pop-up showers with local downpour Monday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cooler than normal weather will prevail this week with temperatures on Monday only reaching the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Much of Monday morning will be dry but have the umbrella handy for the afternoon as a few showers develop. Any shower may bring a brief downpour with a little graupel or small hail.

Showers will diminish Monday evening with a cold night ahead and frosty temperatures in the low to mid 30s Monday morning. Tuesday will bring similar weather with pop-up afternoon showers and temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

Slightly milder weather for later in the week with Friday in the low 60s. Showers increase over the weekend as temps drop into next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of showers through midweek.

