First Alert Weather: Possible thunderstorms Wednesday, nice weather into weekend

Another warm and humid day on the way with sunshine this morning then increasing clouds for the afternoon with some spotty showers and thundery downpours developing.

Later this afternoon into the evening some stronger storms may develop with heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

The main threat will be east and south of the Rochester metro into the Finger Lakes and central New York. At this time we are not anticipating any widespread severe weather but an isolated storm or two may kick up so need to keep an eye to the sky into tonight for that threat.

Following this front, some fine weather will move in for Thursday and Friday with sunshine and warming temps through the weekend into early next week.

