First Alert Weather: Warm day will feature breezy winds and an afternoon shower

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re in store for a much more spring-like day today as strong south-southwest flow pulls up warm southern air. Emphasis on the word “strong”, as winds will be picking up this afternoon with gusts up to 30 MPH. Clouds will increase throughout the day, and then brief and possibly heavy showers are possible around 4pm. These may feature a rumble of thunder, but chances are limited. Temperatures could remain in the low 60s overnight, with more chances for showers and thunder. No severe weather is expected.

Saturday morning will have a thunderstorm around 7-9am, and the rest of the day will see breezy winds with gusts once again up to 30 MPH, and more chances for showers and possibly another round of thunder in the early afternoon. A cold front will then pass, which will start to drop our temperatures from the 70s into the high 50s. If you have any outdoor Easter weekend plans for Saturday, the safest time to do them would be in the mid to late afternoon, after the cold front and rain/storm threat has ended. Make sure to tune into News10 NBC at noon or 4pm today for the latest forecast, and download the free News10 NBC First Alert Weather app to receive instant update notifications from us. It also has a radar feature that you can use on Saturday to see exactly where the rain is.

Easter Sunday will be much cooler behind that cold front. Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s, and our high temperature will be around 50 degrees… but it will be dry and feature picturesque high clouds with sunshine poking through, and light winds to compliment. Overall, Sunday will be the safer weather day to do all things outdoors, but just remember to keep the colder temperatures in mind.

Afterwards, look forward to an extended warming trend to settle in that may last all the way through the end of April.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.