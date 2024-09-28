First Alert Weather: Post-tropical cyclone Helene to our south, bringing scattered rain showers Saturday

Hurricane Helene not only brought major impacts from storm surge and wind to the Big Bend region of Florida, but also is still causing catastrophic flooding throughout areas of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virgina. The threat is not over yet for these areas. The impact of direct rainfall is quite significant on its own with areas of western North Carolina seeing over 20 inches of rain.

However, the threat does not stop there. Water from higher elevations has to drain somewhere, compounding already high rain totals with additional runoff. This means feet of water for low-lying areas and incredible stress on dams.

Now a post-tropical cyclone, Helene continues to leave her footprint on the eastern half of the U.S. Clouds from this system are stretching from Texas to Boston, with moisture starting to creep into Western New York. High pressure will hold off most of this moisture as we are far away from the center of Helene. However, expect scattered showers throughout Saturday, becoming more numerous in the later afternoon hours. A mix of clouds and sun will allow for some portions of the region to see highs Saturday in the low 70s. Scattered showers will linger throughout the overnight hours into Sunday morning. We start to dry things out heading into the evening hours on Sunday with a promising start to the work week!