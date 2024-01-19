First Alert Weather: Potential for slick snow-covered roads triggers Yellow Alert

A Yellow Alert is up for the lake effect snow that continues to fall, impacting area roads, especially this evening. Amounts will be fairly light, with less than a few inches for most spots, but the timing will lead to some slick spots and reduced speeds on roads.

The snow is light, and may be blown around a bit in open areas as the breeze picks up out of the northwest tonight. Winds shifting out of the northwest tonight will then tend to focus the lake effect snow more over eastern Monroe and Wayne Counties, with another bullseye possible over Orleans County.

So, the snow will become more localized, with fewer people seeing the snow, but the intensity of the snow will tend to pick up where the flakes do fly. This will be the pattern into the first part of Saturday, then the snow should become a bit more scattered once again.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Monroe, Orleans, Wayne and Ontario Counties through the weekend, with the lake effect snow slowly winding down by Sunday morning.

In all, the snow will be very manageable, but there will be some locations under the heavier parts of the band where travel may become a little slick this weekend. Keep that in mind if you are out and about on the roads, with the main focus in our lakeshore counties, and especially east of Rochester.