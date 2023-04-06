First Alert Weather: Putting a pause on ‘April Showers’ for a while

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re looking ahead to a quiet and dry stretch of weather, following our rounds of soaking rain and storms Wednesday. High pressure slowly building in will clear out the sky overnight with the sky becoming mostly sunny on Friday.

We’ll start the Easter weekend on a cool note, with highs in the lower 40s on Good Friday, and mid 40s on Saturday, then 50s on Easter Sunday. That being said, it’ll be a chilly start to the day, with morning lows in the 20s. So for anybody going to Easter morning services, you’ll need jackets.

You can switch to a lighter sweater by the afternoon for any Easter egg hunts. Saturday will start off with sunshine, with a weak disturbance bringing an uptick in clouds for the afternoon. It should clear out again by Sunday. This will provide sunshine and seasonably mild air for Easter Sunday.

The trend for next week is a warming one, with highs into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Temps climb into the 70s for much of the rest of next week, with a good deal of sun and dry weather.