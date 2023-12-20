First Alert Weather: Quiet, chilly end to the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you have last minute errands or shopping you need to do before Christmas, our weather will cooperate.

If you’re hoping to do some sledding, our weather will NOT cooperate! A weak cold front dropping through overnight Wednesday will bring nothing more than a few flurries, and an overcast sky into very early Thursday. High pressure builds back in, which means we should see at least some clearing Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will trend downward by Thursday afternoon, falling into the 20s. Friday also remains quiet and chilly, with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the mid 30s.

Saturday may see a few sprinkles as a weak disturbance passes nearby, but this isn’t anything that will get in the way of any holiday travel or errands. Christmas Eve will be cloudy but quiet and a bit milder, with temperatures in the mid 40s. Speaking of mild weather, it is looking like we’ll climb into the mid 50s with dry weather on Christmas Day.

This isn’t record warmth, but it’ll be some of the warmest air we’ve had in several years, and it certainly won’t be a white Christmas this year in Rochester.