First Alert Weather: Quiet mid-February weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Although it is a cold start to the weekend, winter still seems to be lacking and that will be the theme through the remainder of this weekend.

Temperatures will moderate to above seasonable norms today and Sunday. Although skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures moderating, afternoon highs in the upper 30s to near 40, it will feel colder thanks to a gusty wind out of the west/southwest. Winds will gust to 30-35mph at times, some higher gusts expected southwest of Rochester.

Dry weather sticks around tonight into Sunday but we will find more cloud cover for our Sunday. Sunday’s highs should be in the mid to upper 40s. A weak front Monday will bring the opportunity of a few wet snow and rain showers. We are watching mid week, late Wednesday into Thursday, the potential for a wintry mix.

There are many determining factors on the type of precipitation and the exact track of this system will determine this. Keep it tuned to News 10NBC through the weekend and next week.