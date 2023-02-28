First Alert Weather: Quiet the next few days, then another sloppy storm Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We’ll take a little break from the quick-hitting wintry weather we’ve had over the last few weeks, until Friday.

Wednesday will see a few hours of rain showers, possibly mixing with some wet snowflakes. Thursday should be mainly dry, but a little cooler, with highs in the upper 30s. Friday starts dry, but conditions will go downhill during the afternoon and evening.

An area of low pressure moving through the Ohio Valley will spread snow into western New York during the afternoon, with several inches of snow likely. The biggest question is – how long will the snow last before we see a transition over to a wintry mix?

That will determine whether we get a snowfall that just requires a snowbrush or a snowfall that requires a snow blower. These are details that we will be fine-tuning over the next day or two. Regardless, we expect the Friday evening commute to become tricky, with snow and sleet creating that sticky sludge on the roads. A Yellow Alert remains up through Friday night.

Any lingering rain or snow showers should taper on Saturday, with chillier air and a few snow showers on Sunday. Keep checking back here and on-air for updates as the track of this next storm becomes more clear.