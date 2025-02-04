First Alert Weather: Quiet weather Wednesday, then Yellow Alert for sleet and ice Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some limited lake effect will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before a wind shift will lift it northward and out over Lake Ontario once again. Any accumulation will be minimal and our weather remains quiet but chilly for the remainder of the day Wednesday. Our next storm system will begin to move in Wednesday night and early Thursday, and may cause issues for the morning commute.

A Yellow Alert remains up for Thursday, focusing on the morning hours, and particularly the roads. Sleet and freezing rain will fall for a period in the morning, leading to slick roads, a slower morning commute and likely some icy sidewalks and driveways. Give yourself some extra time, and watch your step! While this won’t be an ice storm for us, we may see some minor icing on trees and shrubs. A bit of a breeze may rattle the branches, and with the added weight of any ice, we could see a few isolated outages. But widespread outages and tree damage aren’t expected.

This should be more an issue for travel and roads. The good news is that the ice won’t stick around long, and temperatures will rise above freezing, helping to melt much of the ice that did accumulate earlier in the day. There will likely be some tweaks and changes to this forecast, so watch News10NBC and download the First Alert Weather app for the most up to date forecast.

Friday will be fairly quiet but chilly, with another round of wintry weather possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, with more sleet and freezing rain possible.