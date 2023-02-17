First Alert Weather: Quiet winter weekend but turning more active next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you are running around this weekend, the weather won’t be getting in your way.

We’ll see dry weather this weekend with a fair amount of sun on Saturday and milder air on Sunday. Temperatures Saturday climb back into the upper 30s and lower 40s and continue their ascent into the upper 40s to near 50 on Sunday.

Our weather turns a little more active next week with rain showers on Monday and a mix of rain and wet snow showers on Tuesday. Neither day will cause issues on roads, and moisture remains light. We’re still monitoring the potential for a more significant winter storm by mid to late next week.

Exactly what kind of precipitation we see will come down to the exact track and strength of the storm. At this early vantage point, we may see some light snow developing later on Wednesday, with a messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Thursday.

If this low tracks overhead, we should see a transition over to rain, before changing back over to snow by Friday. Snowfall amounts would be fairly minor, but icing may become a concern. That being said, if the storm tracks just a little further north, we see more rain and less frozen precipitation, while a southern track would lead to more snow and less ice or rain.

Lots of iron out with this one. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates into the weekend.