First Alert Weather: Rain and a little wind into Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mild air will last into Monday night with a warm front lifting through, followed quickly by a cold front. This will bring a period of rain, but this should end by early Tuesday morning. Much of Tuesday will be dry with a lot of clouds, and the wind will be noticeable, with some gusts pushing 35-40 mph, especially in the morning. Outside of that, Tuesday should be fairly quiet.

Another storm system will move in on Wednesday. This will bring us a mix of rain and some wet snow by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will largely be above freezing, so we don’t expect much accumulation, nor much impact on the roads. But we’ll monitor, and let you know if that forecast changes.

Following Wednesday’s system, our weather will begin to turn much colder for the end of the week and into the weekend. This also means we’ll see at least some limited lake effect. Temperatures by Friday will be falling into the 20s, and we’ll keep it that way for highs over the weekend. That also means it’ll be a cold day in Orchard Park for the Bills game!

While the pattern is cold with a little snow leading up to Christmas, it is looking like we may turn mild again right before Christmas. So, if you’re hoping for a white Christmas, it may come down to how much snow we can keep on the ground leading up to it.