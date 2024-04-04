First Alert Weather: Rain and snow showers later into Thursday and Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More gloomy weather is in store for Wednesday with gusty winds, mixed rain, and snow showers in the afternoon.

There will be mainly snow showers on Thursday night but very little accumulations expected outside of a little slush on the grassy surfaces into Friday. More mixed showers will arrive on Friday and even a few lingering into Saturday.

This large storm system will finally exit our region on Sunday with some sunshine back in the forecast to end the weekend. Looking ahead to Monday and the total solar eclipse the overall pattern isn’t looking bad at all.

One thing we need to watch is some of the models are hinting at a warm front developing and that may impact the total cloud coverage for the day. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the eclipse weather and also a nice warm-up next week.