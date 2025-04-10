First Alert Weather: Rain (and snow) tapering, still damp Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mother Nature continues to remind us that Spring can be a volatile season here in western New York, with snow showers mixing with rain on Thursday. Temperatures will remain steady or actually rise slightly overnight, and anything that has been frozen, will change over to rain. We’ll also see the steadiest precipitation tapering overnight. Clouds will remain stubborn, and it’ll be cool with passing showers on Friday, but trending drier.

Speaking of which, Saturday is also trending drier, with just the slight chance of a passing shower, especially in the morning, with some breaks of sun returning during the afternoon. Meanwhile some accumulating snow may found in parts of interior New England this weekend. Sunday is still looking nice with a mix of clouds and sun, and temperatures back to near 50 degrees.

Monday will be the warmest day of the bunch, with highs pushing into the 60s. Our next cold front will be pushing through Monday night, so we will have the chance for a few showers sneaking in late in the day/evening on Monday. Temperatures will tumble through the 50s and 40s on Tuesday, leaving us near 40 on Wednesday. Winds will be gusty both Tuesday and Wednesday as that chillier air works in.