First Alert Weather: Rain and storms clear Monday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A cold front passing through Monday night will put an end to any showers and thunderstorm activity, with a partially clearing sky by Tuesday morning. This will lead us into a pleasant, although breezy at times day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be just a little cooler than average, putting us in the mid 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine and dry weather.

Temperatures will slowly begin to rise by Wednesday, putting us in the 60s and even lower 70s through the end of the week. We’ll remain quiet and mostly dry until at least late Thursday, when the slight chance of a shower returns. We’ll see a much better chance for some rain or thunder by Friday, when our next larger storm system will drag a cold front through. This rain could linger into the start of the upcoming weekend, but should exit through the day on Saturday, with fair weather and more sunshine on Sunday.