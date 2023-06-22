First Alert Weather: Rain and thunder return for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We remain mainly dry Thursday night and Friday morning. But unsettled weather moves in Friday afternoon.

Thursday evening will be in the mid 60s turning muggy and clouds increasing. Scattered showers with a rumble of thunder will begin Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s with more humidity.

Humidity continues Saturday with temperatures in the mid-70s. Locally heavy showers with thunder are likely. If you’re heading to the Jazz Festival or a graduation party this weekend, keep an umbrella handy. Sunday will be the better day of the weekend. Sunday’s high temperature will be in lower 80s with the air remaining humid. There is a chance for pop up showers and thunderstorms.

More unsettled weather Monday and Tuesday next week. Temperatures will be in upper 70s to lower 80s both of days. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely with the potential for a few storms to produce some gusty wind and heavy rain. Humidity will also continue into next week.